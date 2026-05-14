NSCDC nabs 12 suspects over railway track vandalism

Photo: NAN

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has smashed a syndicate allegedly involved in the vandalism, theft and recycling of critical national infrastructure, including railway tracks, NNPC pipelines and water board installations.

The National Public Relations Officer of the corps, ACC Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this during a briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Afolabi, represented by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, SC Terzungwe Orndiir, said the operation followed a viral video showing massive vandalisation of newly laid Kaduna-Kano rail tracks and existing railway infrastructure in the northern part of the country.

He said the Commandant General of the corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, directed the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) and the Kaduna State Command to identify and apprehend those behind the act.

According to him, the breakthrough was achieved through intelligence-led operations supervised by the Commander of the CG’s SIS, Commandant Apollos Dandaura, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Command.

Afolabi said operatives on May 12 dismantled what he described as an international and local syndicate operating under a sophisticated criminal cover.

He alleged that the suspects used the premises of Inner Galaxy Steel Company at Birnin Yero in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State as a front for their activities.

According to him, the company allegedly compressed vandalised railway materials into scrap at its Kaduna facility before transporting them to Aba, Abia State, where they were melted and recycled into nails and iron rods.

“This criminal cycle has caused the Federal Government monumental economic losses,” he said.

He added that the suspects allegedly conspired with vandals to purchase stolen railway tracks, slippers, NNPC pipes and water board infrastructure.

The NSCDC spokesman said seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

He identified them as Usman Hassan, company manager; Bilyaminu Usman, weighbridge operator; Choji Pam, weighbridge officer; Jamilu Jaafar, scrap collector; Chukwuemeka Udonwoke, supervisor; Chikwodilli Ezema, company manager; and Isaac Etim, scrap leader.

According to him, the suspects are being processed for criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of vandalised property and receiving stolen property.

He listed items recovered from the scene to include large quantities of vandalised railway tracks and slippers, suspected NNPC and water board pipes, as well as specialised machinery allegedly used for compressing and concealing stolen infrastructure.

Afolabi further disclosed that the CG’s SIS and Kaduna State Command also arrested five suspects over alleged vandalism of rail tracks along the Kaduna-Abuja corridor at Gwagwada community in Chikun Local Government Area.

He said exhibits recovered from them included railway tracks, slippers and gas cylinders allegedly used in destroying the infrastructure.

The NSCDC spokesman quoted the Commandant General as commending the CG’s SIS and Kaduna State Command for their gallantry and professionalism.

He said the corps was concerned that registered companies were allegedly acting as saboteurs.

“Under this leadership, the NSCDC will not treat economic sabotage with kid gloves. We are going after the sponsors.

“This operation marks the beginning of a new phase in our crackdown on syndicates supporting vandalism under any disguise,” he said.

Afolabi thanked members of the public for providing intelligence through social media and urged continued collaboration with security agencies.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, commended the NSCDC for recovering large quantities of railway materials allegedly vandalised and concealed in Kaduna State.

Opeifa, represented by the Chief Technical Officer (Track), Zaria, Mr Paul Doche, said the NRC team was invited by the NSCDC to identify railway materials recovered during the intelligence-led operation.

He said the recovered items included heaps of railway sleepers and rail tracks allegedly hidden beneath scrap metal debris.

“We have gone round and identified some of our materials there. These are national assets,” he said.

Doche praised the NSCDC for what he described as a successful intelligence-driven operation.

He, however, noted that it would be difficult to immediately quantify the recovered materials because many of the railway components were buried under heaps of metal scraps.

“Before we can quantify, we have to remove all the debris and count the materials one after the other,” he said.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Railway Corporation had zero tolerance for vandalism and destruction of railway infrastructure.

According to him, the matter would be handed back to the NSCDC for further investigation and prosecution of those involved in accordance with the law.

(NAN)