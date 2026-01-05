Kalu vows APC’s victory in 2027, accuses Otti of political desperation

Sen Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North and former Governor of Abia State, has fired a sharp rebuttal at Governor Alex Otti over what he described as a “vitriolic and desperate political attack.”



The senator accused Otti of descending into personal insults rather than focusing on governance, warning that such antics would not derail his commitment to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia ahead of the 2027 elections.



In a statement by Head of Media, Senator Kalu Media Office, Sunday Maduka, Kalu said the governor’s comments reflect insecurity and a fear of the APC’s rising influence in the state.



He described Otti’s attacks as a “shameful spectacle” and a diversion from the administration’s failures to deliver on promises to the people of Abia.



Kalu stated, “His diatribe, which is laced with invectives and drips with political desperation, against me for simply affirming my unwavering loyalty to APC, is nothing short of a shameful spectacle. This is not governance. It is gutter politics at its lowest. It is a frantic attempt by an administration to deflect from its own inadequacies.



“The exercise of my fundamental right as a loyal party man and patriot, and the expression of my commitment to bolstering APC’s presence in Abia State ahead of 2027, including supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and ensuring a strong APC governorship candidate, is not a crime. In doing these, I am fulfilling my duty to my party and the people of Abia State.”



Kalu further urged Otti to focus on addressing pressing issues such as healthcare, youth unemployment,

and security rather than engage in petty political confrontations.



He insisted that Abians are discerning voters who will judge leaders based on performance and not invective-laden propaganda, adding, “I remain undeterred in my commitment to the APC. This is not personal ambition but a dedication to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity. Otti’s negativity will only strengthen my resolve to mobilise every resource legally, ethically, and vigorously, to ensure APC’s triumph in 2027. If he chooses to stay in his sinking Labour Party ship, so be it; we will fight on the field of ideas, policies, and people power.”