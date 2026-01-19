Bandits abduct worshippers during Sunday service in Kaduna

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Fear has gripped parts of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following the abduction of scores of Christian worshippers by suspected bandits on Sunday.

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The incident reportedly occurred during church activities in communities within the Kajuru axis, where armed men stormed the area and whisked away several residents, including women and children, to an unknown destination.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development.

He described the attack as disturbing and heartbreaking, noting that many families have been thrown into anguish over the fate of their loved ones.

According to him, some of the victims reportedly escaped, while many others remain in captivity as of the time of filing this report.

Residents of the affected communities said the attackers operated for hours without resistance, heightening fears over the security situation in Southern Kaduna.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from security agencies proved abortive. At press time, the Kaduna State Police Command and military authorities were yet to react to the incident.

Similarly, a statement is being awaited from the Kaduna State Government on the attack.

Meanwhile, survivors were also waiting to know the steps being taken to secure the release of the abducted persons.

In Kajuru and other parts of Southern Kaduna, residents have repeatedly called for improved security presence and decisive action against criminal elements.

Vanguard will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more details emerge.

Vanguard News