I came home for Detty December to feel grounded again — US-based Nigerian

By Efosa Taiwo

For Nigerians abroad, Detty December often means familiar smells, long-lost faces, and streets, clubs buzzing with music and life. But for Dr. Daniel Ewim, returning home from the United States this holiday season wasn’t just about the parties or festive cheer: it was about reclaiming balance.

After years of chasing deadlines and managing the pressures of work overseas, Ewim says he reached a point where distance wasn’t enough. He needed home: the routines that felt natural, the conversations that didn’t require screens, and the quiet comfort of family.

And he hasn’t been alone. Year after year, Nigeria becomes a magnet for diaspora returnees. In 2024, Murtala Muhammed International Airport alone saw around 550,000 passengers land between late November and late December. About 90 percent were returning Nigerians, contributing to an estimated 1.2 million visitors in Lagos State over the same period. Streets, hotels, and venues brim with life.

The so-called “IJGBs” (I Just Got Backs) don’t just bring luggage: they bring energy, spending power, and a cultural buzz that transforms December into one of the country’s busiest months.

Hotels fill up, events sell out, and the local economy thrives, generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue from tourism, entertainment, and hospitality.

For Ewim, the season isn’t only about economics or spectacle.

“I came back because home grounds me. I needed distance from work pressure abroad,” Ewim said in an interview with Vanguard.

He explained that his last visit was several years ago, a gap he says made this return particularly important.

“I wanted unstructured time with people who know me well. I missed familiar routines. I missed simple conversations. My last visit was a few years ago. That gap made this trip important.

Where others celebrate Detty December with parties and outings, Ewim cherishes it as a time to be with family.

“I am looking forward to family the most. I want slow mornings at home. I want long conversations without distractions. I want to reconnect with friends I grew up with. I want food that tastes familiar. I want music playing in the background of daily life. I want to feel present.”

However, Ewim acknowledged that the cost of returning home has risen significantly, echoing the concerns of other IJGBs who have taken to social media to lament the sharp increase during the Detty December season.

He said the price hikes were noticeable almost immediately, from flight tickets and accommodation to transport and event entry fees.

“I noticed the price increase immediately. Flights cost more. Accommodation costs more. Transport prices rise without notice. Event tickets sell at premium rates. Even basic outings cost more,” he said.

Having not been in the country for several years, returning home has changed beyond just the cost for Ewim. He observed that life moves faster, the city feels busier, and social life is now largely centred around planned events instead of spontaneous gatherings.

Digital payments and online promotions, he noted, increasingly shape social plans. Still, he said some traditions remain unchanged, particularly the strength of family bonds, even as the environment continues to evolve.

Reflecting on his current preferences, Ewim said he now enjoys more intimate gatherings.

“I enjoy private gatherings. I like house parties with familiar faces. I enjoy live music in controlled spaces. I like daytime events more than late nights. I avoid overcrowded clubs. I avoid places with poor logistics. I prioritize safety, comfort, and good company.”

On celebrations at home with those abroad, Ewim said social interactions feel easier while in Nigeria.

“Celebrating here feels different from abroad. Social interaction feels easier. People show warmth quickly. Plans form spontaneously. Music and food sit at the center of daily life. Street activity feels constant. Cultural expression feels natural. I only get this full experience when I am home.”

Offering advice to Nigerians in the diaspora who are wishing and yet planning to come home as the Detty December season unfolds, Ewim urged early planning, especially during the festive season.

He advised prospective visitors to expect high costs, set realistic budgets before arrival, choose accommodation wisely, avoid overbooking events and schedule rest days.

“I would advise IJGBs to plan early. Expect high costs across board. Set a realistic budget before arrival. Choose accommodation wisely. Avoid overbooking events. Schedule rest days. Stay flexible. Focus on connection and balance. Enjoy the season without pressure.”