Insecurity: Orphans, vulnerable youths empowered in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Worried by the rising cases of youths’ involvement in criminal activities, a non-governmental organisation, Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, has empowered scores of orphans and vulnerable youths across Kwara state.

The beneficiaries, trained in various skills of their choices, certificated and empowered yesterday, were carefully selected from various Orphanage homes across the state, through the Ministry of Social Development.

The Chief Operating Officer of the foundation, and Project Manager Barrister Farid AbdulRazaq Salman, speaking at the occasion in Ilorin, said the gestures by the international organisation became imperative to make the beneficiaries useful to themselves and the society, and also make the state safe and prosperous.

Farid, who flagged neglect of vulnerable children as a major contributor to insecurity in Nigeria, added that idle and unsupported youths are easily recruited into criminal activities.

He harped that caring for vulnerable children is therefore a direct investment in national security.

According to him, when children are neglected, society pays the price through rising crimes and instability, stressing that the foundation’s intervention is aimed at breaking that cycle through empowerment and skills development.

Giving an insight about the project, which he said would also be replicated in other states of the federation,he disclosed that the programme, which began in March last year, has reached about 95 percent completion.

He appreciated the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in Saudi Arabia for funding the project and described the support as instrumental to its success.

Barrister Salman also commended the President of the foundation, Mallam Abdulrazzaq Ibrahim Salman, for providing visionary leadership that prioritises compassion and human dignity.

Barrister Salman explained that beneficiaries had completed training in tailoring, catering, ICT, computer hardware maintenance, tricycle riding and welding, among others and would be graduating with certificates and empowerment tools.

He added that training is still ongoing in hairdressing, furniture and cabinet making, and electronic installation, with all equipment already procured.

He noted further that the project also covered food distribution to orphanages, payment of school fees for two academic terms, with the final term scheduled for immediate disbursement, alongside textbooks and exercise books.

Also speaking, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Quazeem Ojiwusi, said the project was designed to address key challenges facing vulnerable children by equipping them with practical skills for self-reliance.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and sustained humanitarian intervention in Kwara State.

In her remarks, the Kwara State Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Nnafatima Imam, commended the foundation for its consistent support to orphaned and vulnerable children across the state.

Dr. Imam said the initiative aligns with the ministry’s mandate on child protection, youth empowerment and poverty reduction, assuring the foundation of the state government’s readiness to partner on future programmes including skills acquisition, mentorship and psychosocial support.

The Commissioner explained that In Islam, caring for orphans is a noble act that attracts immense rewards, , stressing that,” Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home has demonstrated this teaching through practical action. By equipping these children with vocational skills, you are helping them become self-reliant, productive members of society, and contributors to economic development rather than dependents.”

She also urged other philanthropists and corporate organisations to key into initiatives targeted at uplifting the less privileged in society.

“I also use this medium to encourage other well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies, and philanthropic organizations to emulate this noble gesture and support initiatives that uplift the less privileged in our society.”she said.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Olori Muslimat Dawodu, thanked the foundation for the food supplies and empowerment support, saying the intervention would improve service delivery to over 80 orphans in her care.