Insecurity: NSCDC set to redeploy 113 new commandants to boost operational efficiency

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has decorated 113 senior officers recently promoted from the rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps DCC to Commandant of Corps CC, with the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, announcing that the officers will be redeployed to strengthen operational efficiency across the country.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony on Thursday at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja, Audi cautioned the officers against lobbying for postings, stressing that their redeployment would be concluded within days.

“Between today and next week, your postings will be out and with this promotion you must leave your current station to another. So be prepared. Don’t lobby for posting but accept your posting and move because you don’t know what God has planned for you,” the Commandant General charged.

Audi noted that with the elevation of the 113 officers, the corps now has over 300 commandants and a total personnel strength of about 63,000 nationwide.

While congratulating the promoted officers, the NSCDC boss reminded them that greater responsibilities accompany higher ranks, urging them to set the standard for others.

“It is your hard work, determination, commitment and loyalty that earned you this promotion at which your loyalty symbolises discipline,” he said, as he warned against indiscipline and advised officers to remain composed at all times and provide practical solutions to prevailing security challenges.

Audi also reflected on the situation he met upon assuming office, recalling that some officers had stagnated on one rank for more than a decade, a development that affected morale within the corps.

“Because of this, the morale of personnel was low, people were giving their best but it did not commemorate to the task, however, the story is different as at today,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the ongoing recruitment into the NSCDC would further enhance the corps’ capacity to discharge its responsibilities.

Represented by the Secretary to the CDCFIB, retired Major-General Abdulmalik Jubril, the minister said the scale of security challenges facing the country and the expanding roles of the four paramilitary agencies made it imperative to motivate personnel through timely promotions.

“I congratulate all the promoted officers from the four services and draw your attention to the additional responsibility of the VIP protection. VIP promotion and escort will now fall on your shoulders so you will have to brace up with the promotion and discharge your responsibilities and prove to President Tinubu that you are worthy of the promotion,” he said.