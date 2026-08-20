Army raises battle-readiness bar, tasks young officers to stay combat-ready

The Nigerian Army has urged young officers to make fitness and continuous training a personal culture, saying operational readiness cannot be achieved through occasional exercises.

Maj.-Gen. Kevin Ukandu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL), made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the closing of the 2026 Army Headquarters Garrison Combat Proficiency Competition.

Ukandu said that the training was crucial to preparing young commanders for the increasingly complex security challenges confronting the country.

He said the competition came at a critical time, with the Army simultaneously prosecuting operations across several theatres of the country.

According to him, the Army’s transformation and expansion also demand sustained investment in training and capacity building to guarantee mission success.

“You have more than 20 years ahead of you in this profession. You must therefore develop a personal and regular exercise regime outside institutional games and physical training,” he said.

Ukandu urged the officers to maintain the discipline and physical fitness required to respond effectively to demanding military tasks, even without formal training.

He said the competition had strengthened participants’ proficiency in map reading, navigation, weapon handling, combat swimming, obstacle crossing and combat endurance.

The general commended the participants for their battle fitness, professionalism, discipline and commitment, urging them to transfer the skills acquired to their operational responsibilities.

He said the exercise aligned with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, to build a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force.

Earlier, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. John Lar said the competition was designed to sharpen the leadership, combat and organizational skills of young officers.

Lar said the exercise also promoted teamwork, esprit de corps, mental resilience and the warrior ethos required of junior commanders.

He described the competition as a practical demonstration of the Army’s commitment to continuous, realistic and mission-oriented training as the foundation of operational effectiveness.

The commander said the participants’ performance in weapon handling, the 15-kilometer combat run, combat swimming, and obstacle crossing demonstrated the Army’s high training standards.

He urged the officers to sustain the training tempo after returning to their formations, stressing that Nigeria’s security challenges demanded constant preparedness.

The Garrison Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Aliyu Adamu, said the competition was preceded by 10 days of intensive training designed to prepare participants and ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

Adamu expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for his strategic guidance and financial support, and to the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. John Lar, for his leadership and support.

The 2026 competition, which began on Aug. 17, featured participants drawn from Army Headquarters departments, commands, and establishments in Abuja, comprising three teams: Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie.

At the end of the competition, Team Alpha emerged as the overall winner with 460 points,, while Team Charlie also scored 460 points but did not feature a female participant in weapons handling.

Team Bravo came third with 430 points.