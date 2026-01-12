Impeachment: Your action an assault on Tinubu, MOSOP tells Rivers Assembly

Gov Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed worries over the moves to impeach the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a direct assault on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

MOSOP noted that the decision of the lawmakers to get the governor out of office could create some destabilisation within the state and slow down the gains achieved in the resolution of the Ogoni problems through the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

While calling on the Rivers State House of Assembly to discontinue the impeachment proceedings against the Governor, MOSOP said the move is a direct assault on the mediation efforts of Mr President in the recent political crisis of Rivers State.

Speaking on the impeachment notice served on the governor last Thursday, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said the sudden attempt to impeach the governor questions the Assembly’s loyalty to President Tinubu, given that President Tinubu has been personally involved in resolving the Rivers State crisis on several occasions.

Nsuke expressed fears that anti-development elements could take advantage of such a social crisis to derail the progress made in the resolution of the Ogoni oil-related crisis.

While noting that Rivers State needs peace and Ogoni does not need any destabilising force at this time, Nsuke said impeaching the governor over a matter that has had a presidential intervention is a slight on Mr President and could have far more negative implications within Rivers State.

“The impeachment move against the governor is embarrassing and hurts the global image of the country, given that the issues of misunderstanding between the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the state governor were presumed to have been addressed and resolved by the intervention of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“At this time, we need to build an investor-friendly environment, and signs of unending political conflicts are not good for our economy at this time.”

“I think Mr President should be respected, and when he intervenes and resolves a matter, that matter should be deemed resolved and not be seen lingering thereafter,” Nsuke said.

Nsuke therefore called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to discontinue impeachment proceedings against the Governor, Sir Sim Fubara, to protect the image of the country and the integrity of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.