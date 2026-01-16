Impeachment: Fubara tried to influence constituents, Rivers Assembly lawmakers allege

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly have revealed what they describe as the real reason behind moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, over alleged gross misconduct.

According to Hon. Looloo Opuende, representing Akuku Toru Constituency 11, while stakeholders and some Assembly members sought a political solution to the ongoing crisis, Governor Fubara was reportedly attempting to influence their constituents to recall them from office.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the temporary Assembly complex on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Opuende said:

“While the impeachment process was ongoing, the governor was busy paying our constituents to withdraw us from the Assembly. If you wanted peace, you should have called the leadership of the Assembly and discussed the right way forward. Impeachment is a constitutional matter. I support and urge the Speaker to reconstitute the House for the process to continue.”

He further urged critics of the impeachment to investigate the root cause of the rift between the state executive and legislative arms.

When contacted for comment, Dr. Darlington Oji, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on political matters, said:

“I am not aware.”

Dr. Oji had previously alleged that Assembly members received N350 million each for constituency projects, despite claims by some lawmakers that certain payments were unappropriated. He also questioned the rejection of a N100,000 Christmas welfare by some lawmakers, pointing to previous funds received for constituency projects.

Meanwhile, four lawmakers who had initially called for a political resolution to the crisis have rescinded their position. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 11, said:

“We had earlier opted for a political solution, but the governor and deputy governor remain adamant. They continue with illegal actions in the state. We consider this a slap to the Supreme Court, and we must defend the institution of the legislature.”

Hon. Barile Nwakoh of Khana Constituency 1 added that the governor’s alleged strategy was “to intimidate us into withdrawing the process while continuing infractions on the constitution and the law. This is very bad for our democracy. On this note, we must proceed with the process.”

The impeachment notice, issued on Thursday, January 8, cites gross misconduct, including extra-budgetary spending exceeding ₦800 billion without legislative approval, withholding statutory funds for the Assembly Service Commission, demolition of the Assembly complex, and alleged defiance of Supreme Court rulings on legislative autonomy.

During plenary on Friday, under the supervision of Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Assembly voted on whether the governor and his deputy should be investigated, with 25 lawmakers voting in favour and none against.