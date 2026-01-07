‘I was never on hard drug’ – says Regina Daniels after undergoing drug test

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence on recent controversies surrounding her life, revealing that she underwent a drug test.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, she said the decision followed months of intense personal struggles and sustained public scrutiny, a period she described as emotionally heavy and almost overwhelming.

She wrote, “The past few months of my life have been nothing short of heavy. one of those seasons that tries to sit on your chest and ask, “So, what are we doing next?” It has been a major turning point, one that shook me to my core. Everything I had ever known was drowning right in front of me.

“But here’s the plot twist…I didn’t drown with it. Why? Because I was carried by overwhelming love, support, patience, and understanding from my family, my friends, members of the general public. And for that, I am forever grateful.

“After much reflection (and a few very long conversations with myself), I decided to take this test because I owe it to the people who stood by me, the people who love me, and the people who look up to me. Integrity matters. Accountability matters. Peace of mind especially matters.

Daniels also addressed rumours that circulated widely on social media, particularly claims that she was a drug addict. She described the allegations as baseless and said they forced her into deep self-examination.

“One thing that echoed loudly across the media was, “Regina is a drug addict.” And honestly? I paused, then I checked again. I looked at myself in the mirror repeatedly, searching for this so-called addict. I searched so hard it almost felt like I was going psychic…because surely, I must be missing something. That’s when it hit me! people often project their fears, insecurities, and negativity onto you. But projection is not reality, and noise is not truth.

“Here’s the choice we all have to make: Do you allow yourself to be defined by other people’s opinions, or do you create your own narrative? As for me, I choose the latter every single time. The same mouth that was used to spoil my name is the same mouth that will build it back up.

Daniels said the experience has pushed her into a new phase focused on self-discovery, growth and intentional living, while expressing gratitude to God for strength and grace.

“This chapter of my life is now about self discovery, self growth, and becoming even more intentional about who I am and where I’m going. I thank God endlessly for His grace, His strength, and His excellence in my life..because if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that He has carried me through it all. I’m still standing, still growing and just getting started

And yes… we move. 💪✨ happy new year everyone,” she concluded.

The development comes against the backdrop of sustained public attention on her troubled marriage to billionaire businessman and lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, which has in recent months been marked by claims of separation.

The situation escalated as both sides exchanged allegations. Daniels had alleged domestic abuse and attempts to compel her into rehabilitation, claims she said were enforced through pressure on members of her family. Nwoko, however, rejected the accusations, countering with claims that the actress was dealing with substance-related challenges and that professional intervention was arranged out of concern.