How my son died – Destiny Boy’s mum

Saidat Adeshina, mother of Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, has revealed how her son passed away after struggling with a serious medical condition.

In a recent interview, Saidat said the Fuji star, whose real name was Afeez Adeshina, began experiencing health problems two years ago during preparations for the naming ceremony of his first child.

“He started having seizures then,” Saidat narrated.

Determined to find a cure, the family explored every possible avenue, both medical and traditional.

Desperate for a solution, Destiny Boy was referred to an Ifa priest, Edun Ifayomi, whom he regarded as a father figure. According to Saidat, the priest, who had even offered a cow for the child’s naming ceremony, was deeply invested and even contributed to hospital bills.

“This happened about two years ago. The Ifa priest was not even aware of the incident. We were the ones who later informed him that Destiny Boy was sick. He told us that nothing must happen to Destiny Boy,” she said.

“The man was sending money to us to foot the hospital bills as we were treating him. When we noticed the sickness could not be treated, we asked Ọba Edun to allow us bring the child to him.

“He then gave me a soap that I should use it to bath him which I did and we went back home. He felt fine at the time.”

Saidat explained that the illness, called ‘Oku or,’ caused Destiny Boy to become stiff like someone with epilepsy whenever it struck. Afterward, he would behave as if he had a mental disorder. The family chose to keep his struggle private.

“The sickness is called ‘Oku or’ Anytime it strikes him, he becomes stiff like someone who has epilepsy, and when he recovers, he starts behaving like someone with mental disorder,” she continued.

“We did not let the public know about this because he was a superstar. We took him to churches, herbalists, etc for him to get a cure all to no avail.

“One of the reasons why Destiny preferred to visit Ọba Edun is because he was always free with him.”

Saidat recounted that the final tragedy occurred just two weeks ago. After a trip to Ayetoro, Destiny Boy was taken to Ifayomi’s house for treatment.

“Two weeks ago, when he went to Ayetoro and was returning, they took him to Ifayomi’s house for treatment,” she said.

“His father went there and called me to come but there was no one to stay in my shop so I told them to excuse me but I was calling him on the phone and they said he was doing fine. Five days ago, I called him but he did not pick.

“Three days ago, I told his sister to send a message of greetings to him. Two days ago, I was in the house when they called me that I should start coming to Ifayomi’s house because the seizure had started again.

“They said nothing was wrong with him before the seizure started. Ifayomi was not home, it was when he got back that he started giving him some treatment to no avail so they decided to rush him to the hospital.

“By the time I got to the hospital, they told me he had passed away. My son did not do any money ritual.”

Destiny Boy began his career at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, working as a backup dancer for Fuji musician Pasuma. He rose to prominence in 2019 with a viral Fuji cover of Davido’s ‘If’ and released popular covers of songs by Tekno, 2Baba, and others. His original tracks, including ‘Lamba,’ ‘Gbese,’ and ‘Lowkey,’ cemented his place in the Fuji-infused music scene.

He is survived by his partner, Iremide, and their first child, born in November 2024.