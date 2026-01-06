Gueyi, Osimhen: Top 10 popular on-field face-offs in football

By Enitan Abdultawab

Football thrives on teamwork, but it is also driven by raw emotion.

In high-pressure moments, frustration over a missed chance, poor decision, or costly mistake can boil over, even between teammates fighting for the same badge.

On-field face-offs are therefore not unusual. With pride, adrenaline, and the desire to win at stake, tempers sometimes flare, reminding fans that footballers are human too. Here are ten famous moments when teammates turned on each other in the heat of the game.

Recently, Victor Osimhen engaged in a face-off with teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4-0 quarter-final thumping of Mozambique.

While the occurrence is not an uncommon one, below are famous on-field face-offs in football.

1. Lee Bowyer vs Kieron Dyer (Newcastle United)



In one of the most infamous Premier League bust-ups, Bowyer and Dyer were involved in a punch-up during a Newcastle game after an on-field disagreement. Both were sent off, and the incident led to an internal club intervention to restore squad harmony.

2. Benoît Assou-Ekotto vs Benjamin Moukandjo (Cameroon)

Cameroon’s Benoît Assou-Ekotto head-butted teammate Benjamin Moukandjo during a 2014 World Cup match against Croatia after repeated frustrations with Moukandjo’s decision-making and reactions on the pitch. Assou-Ekotto later explained that a build-up of irritation from earlier matches boiled over, leading to his loss of temper.

3. Michael Keane vs Idrissa Gueye (Everton)



During Everton’s Premier League match against Manchester United in November 2025, midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off after slapping teammate Michael Keane during an argument about defensive positioning. The altercation began as a verbal confrontation before Gueye’s physical reaction earned him a red card.

4. Ademola Lookman vs Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)



In Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match against Mozambique, Victor Osimhen angrily confronted Ademola Lookman over a decision in play, apparently upset that Lookman hadn’t passed when he felt he should have. The exchange was heated enough that teammates had to separate them, and Osimhen was substituted shortly afterward.

5. Marcao vs Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray)



Galatasaray defender Marcao head-butted and punched his teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu during a Turkish Super Lig match against Giresunspor in 2021. The altercation began as a verbal dispute on the pitch and escalated into violence, earning Marcao a straight red card and an extended suspension.

6. Boniface vs Buendía (Bayern Leverkusen)



During a match against Frankfurt , Bayer Leverkusen teammates, Victor Boniface & Emi Buendía had a go at each other after they both tried to shoot the same ball at the same time, in the 18 yard box which would’ve been a goal but they both missed due to lack of communication.

7. Sergiño Dest vs Dusan Tadic (Ajax)



At Ajax, full-back Sergiño Dest and captain Dušan Tadić have had visible disagreements during games over pressing decisions and defensive coverage. The duo have been seen arguing on the pitch when Dest’s forward runs left gaps that Tadić criticised, highlighting contrasting playing styles and communication breakdowns.

8. Tyrone Mings vs Anwar El-Ghazi (Aston Villa)



Former Aston Villa teammates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El-Ghazi were captured in a heated exchange during a Premier League match, reportedly stemming from a defensive lapse in transition. The disagreement was brief but intense enough that coaching staff moved quickly to calm both players.

9. Hugo Lloris vs Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)



The Tottenham captain and vice-captain were involved in a heated on-field confrontation during a Premier League match in 2020. The clash stemmed from Lloris’ anger at Son for failing to track back defensively, which nearly led to a goal before halftime. As the whistle blew, Lloris aggressively confronted Son, sparking a shouting match that teammates had to break up. Both players later insisted it was about standards and accountability, with the incident widely described as a product of frustration and competitive pressure rather than personal animosity.

10. Lukas Podolski vs Micheal Ballack (Germany)

Lukas Podolski slapped Germany captain Michael Ballack during a 2009 World Cup qualifier against Wales after Ballack yelled at him to “Move yourself!”, leading to a heated on-field clash, an apology from Podolski (who called himself an “idiot”), and a €5,000 fine paid to a fair play initiative, but the two later reconciled, remaining professional teammates