Gov Yusuf meets Tinubu, seeks support for security, mega projects in Kano

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sought the support of President Bola Tinubu in tackling the formidable security challenges in some local government areas of the state.

The request was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Yusuf presented key priorities of his administration, focusing on security, infrastructure, and a stronger partnership with the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in closed session, was used to brief the president on pressing challenges and opportunities in Kano, particularly the worsening insecurity in some local government areas.

Yusuf informed Tinubu about the recent tragic killing of a housewife and her children, stressing the need for decisive federal support to strengthen security operations and protect innocent citizens.

He highlighted the role of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps in complementing the work of security agencies and called for deeper collaboration with federal security institutions.

Yusuf also discussed Kano’s development agenda, focusing on mega infrastructure projects.

Yusuf lauded the president for the federal intervention on the Wujuwuju Road, describing it as a critical step toward unlocking economic growth and job creation.

Tinubu assured Yusuf of the Federal Government’s readiness to work with Kano State to tackle insecurity and drive sustainable development.

Vanguard News