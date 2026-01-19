Full list: Countries with the highest AFCON silver medals

AFCON silver medals have long symbolized how close countries has come to conquering African football’s biggest prize.

Since the Africa Cup of Nations was first staged in 1957, finishing as runners-up has often marked teams that combined quality, consistency, and resilience, even if the ultimate glory narrowly escaped them.

While winning the trophy remains the ultimate goal, finishing as runners-up is a strong indicator of a nation’s consistency, quality, and ability to compete at the highest level.

At the recently concluded 2025 AFCON, hosted by Morocco, the Atlas Lions narrowly missed out on lifting the trophy, settling for silver on home soil. That result took Morocco’s total AFCON silver medals to two, further underlining their growing pedigree in African football.

In this article, we explore Morocco’s place among AFCON’s runners-up elite and take a wider look at other countries that have also racked up multiple silver medals over the tournament’s rich history.

The Most AFCON Silver Medals

Ghana and Nigeria: 5 Silvers each

Ghana and Nigeria jointly hold the record for the most AFCON silver medals, with five runners-up finishes each.

Ghana finished second in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010, and 2015.



Despite being four-time AFCON champions, the Black Stars are equally known for losing finals, often in heartbreaking fashion, including penalty shoot-outs in 1992 and 2015.

Nigeria were runners-up in 1984, 1988, 1990, 2000, and 2023.



The Super Eagles have a long history of reaching finals, and their most recent silver medal came after losing the 2023 final to hosts Côte d’Ivoire.

Together, Ghana and Nigeria symbolize sustained dominance in African football, even when ultimate victory narrowly slipped away.

Egypt: Three silvers

Egypt, Africa’s most successful AFCON nation, have finished runners-up three times:

1962

2017

2021

Although the Pharaohs boast a record seven AFCON titles, these runner-up finishes show that even Africa’s most decorated team has experienced painful defeats in finals, particularly in the modern era.

Countries with two AFCON Silver Medals

Several countries have reached the final twice without winning on those occasions:

Sudan – 1959, 1963

Senegal – 2002, 2019

Cameroon – 1986, 2008

Côte d’Ivoire – 2006, 2012

Zambia – 1974, 1994

Tunisia – 1965, 1996

For teams like Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, these silver medals preceded later triumphs, proving that repeated near-misses can eventually lead to championship success.

Countries with One AFCON Silver Medal

Several nations have reached the AFCON final once and finished as runners-up:

Ethiopia – 1957

Algeria – 1980

Libya – 1982

Mali – 1972

Guinea – 1976

Uganda – 1978

South Africa – 1998

Morocco – 2004

Burkina Faso – 2013

For some of these teams, the runner-up finish remains the greatest achievement in their AFCON history.

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