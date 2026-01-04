Fubara reaffirms support for united Ogoni, MOSOP

Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has reaffirmed support and commitment to a more united Ogoni nation and its Socio-cultural organisation, the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP.

Fubara, who sued for unity among the stakeholders and leaders of Ogoni, said the people would achieve all aspects of the justice they seek if they eschew disunity.

The Governor disclosed this in a message to the people of their Celebration of 2026 Ogoni Day, signed by the Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo.

Fubara, who felicitated with the Ogoni people on the occasion, described the event as a powerful symbol of resilience, identity, and the historic struggle of the Ogoni nation.

He paid tribute to the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), whose peaceful struggle brought global attention to issues of environmental justice, equity, and human rights in Ogoniland and the rest of the Niger Delta region.

He noted that the sacrifices and courage of the Ogoni people remain a defining chapter in Nigeria’s socio-political and democratic history.

The message read: “The Governor emphasised that Ogoni Day provides an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals that have sustained the Ogoni struggle over the decades.

“He therefore called on all Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to eschew disunity and internal divisions within MOSOP and the wider Ogoni community, stressing that unity of purpose is critical to advancing the collective interest of the people.

“According to the Governor, this call for unity is especially important at this time when the Federal Government has shown demonstrable commitment through the ongoing dialogue process aimed at addressing the injustices and lingering challenges of the past.

“The Rivers State Government, he assured, remains steadfast in its support for a united MOSOP and a united Ogoni people, and is committed to supporting all genuine efforts that promote peace, dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable development in Ogoniland, and the rest of the state.”

Vanguard News