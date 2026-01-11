Fubara not sincere with support for Tinubu, APC group alleges

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals (APC-P), has cautioned leaders of the party against relying on the embattled Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

The APC group accused the Governor of double-dealing, saying he was allegedly funding the APC faction loyal to the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi.

Rising from its meeting on Sunday, the APC-P, said in a statement by its Chief Convener, Alhaji Adekunle Lawal, that Fubara’s sponsorship of the Rotimi Amaechi faction of APC in Rivers State has been exposed, with the faction’s spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, recent speaking on his behalf amidst the ongoing impeachment saga.

It is a notorious fact that the Emeka Beke-led faction of the APC in Rivers State belongs to Amaechi. It is this faction of the APC that Governor Fubara mobilised with funds to speak for him against the impeachment saga.

If Governor Fubara is comfortably funding a faction of the APC in Rivers State loyal to Amaechi, it is our opinion that he can’t be trusted.

Most importantly, our party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who despite not being the party’s spokesperson, has been speaking in support of Governor Fubara, is also a close ally of former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

Both Amaechi and Aregbesola are in the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Also, Governor Fubara is surrounded mostly by loyalists of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose bodies and souls are in the ADC.

Therefore, we see Governor Fubara as a pretender, who is only trying to use the APC as a shield against his political godfather, and the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and our party leaders, especially the President, must be mindful of him.