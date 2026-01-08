Fubara Impeachment: PDP split as Wike camp backs Rivers Assembly

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A sharp split has emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the impeachment move against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as a Wike-backed faction of the party openly endorsed the process while the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) adopted a cautious, watchful stance.

The divergent positions followed the commencement of impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh.

The process was triggered during Thursday’s plenary, presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, where allegations of gross misconduct against the governor were formally read.

Speaking separately with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, Jungudo Haruna, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman Mohammed and backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, distanced the party from the embattled governor and framed the impeachment as a constitutional, not political, matter.

“You know Governor Fubara he is no longer a member of our party and we are wishing him well for moving to the APC. It is within his constitutional right to do so,” Haruna said.

He insisted that the impeachment process should not be viewed through a partisan lens, arguing that the allegations raised against the governor deserved institutional scrutiny.

“However, the issues of impeachment are clearly not issues that have to do with party politics. There are issues as we had allegations of misappropriation or is it abuse of office and, and, and what I feel so these are issues that he has to go and clear himself. The process has started and there are laid down constitutional procedures.

“So we advise him to to follow the procedures to follow the steps and then at the end of the day, if he is not guilty of the charges, then fine and good. But if he’s found wanting, then we must all stand up to commend the members of the River State House of Assembly for ensuring a proper separation of power.”

He went further to commend the lawmakers, portraying their action as a demonstration of legislative independence rather than political aggression.

“I think they have actually stood, you know, as one assembly that has actually ensure the proper principles of separation of power. And we must not because of politics, then, you know, avoid asking questions or holding the executives to, you know, to account for their stewardship. So I commend them.

“And we hope to see that this process will start and end peacefully,” he said.

In contrast, the PDP NWC led by Kabiru Turaki declined to take a definitive position on the impeachment, signalling restraint amid the unfolding crisis.

Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the Turaki-led NWC, told Vanguard that the party leadership was withholding comment for now.

“We’re not reacting, we’re monitoring. So let’s just let’s monitor and see what happens,” Ememobong said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly said the impeachment process followed constitutional procedure. During the plenary broadcast live on Channels Television, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, read out the notice of allegations and gross misconduct against Fubara.

According to the Assembly, 26 lawmakers signed the notice, which they alleged pointed to actions contrary to the Nigerian Constitution. Speaker Amaewhule said the notice would be served on the governor within seven days, marking the formal start of the impeachment process.