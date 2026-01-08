From corruption to civil liberties: High-stakes cases that will shape 2026

By Henry Ojelu

As Nigeria settles into 2026, the nation’s courts will undoubtedly become the most consequential theatres of power.

Beyond politics and policy pronouncements, it is within courtrooms that unresolved questions of accountability, constitutional order, economic justice and civil liberties will be contested with far-reaching implications.

From high-profile corruption prosecutions involving former governors and senior public officers, to constitutional disputes, commercial litigation and free-speech trials, several pending cases will shape Nigeria’s political and socio-economic direction.

A close review of matters still before superior courts paints a familiar but troubling picture: protracted trials, intense interlocutory warfare, frequent adjournments and a justice system struggling to reconcile procedural rigor with public expectations of accountability. Unlike judgments already delivered, these unresolved disputes carry forward-looking consequences.

Their outcomes could redefine federal-state relations, investor confidence, civil liberties and the tone of political competition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: A quest for accountability

Perhaps no single defendant captures the resolve of Nigeria’s anti-corruption war more vividly than former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello. Facing parallel prosecutions in Abuja, Bello stands trial before the Federal High Court over alleged N80.2 billion money-laundering offences, while a separate N110.4 billion criminal breach of trust case is pending before the FCT High Court.

The cases have progressed beyond procedural theatrics to the prosecution-evidence stage, where bank officials have testified and financial documents tendered to trace alleged public funds through a complex web of accounts and proxies. The courts’ insistence on hearing witnesses despite repeated objections is also a sign of the judiciary’s resolve to dispense justice in the case. The two cases have been adjourned till January 29, and early February 4, 2026 respectively.

For the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Bello trials represent a referendum on whether Nigeria can successfully prosecute politically exposed persons without compromising due process or succumbing to political pressure.

Abubakar Malami: When a former AGF faces the dock

The arraignment of former Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, marked a watershed moment in Nigeria’s legal and political history. Rarely has a former chief law officer been placed in the dock to answer money-laundering and related charges.

Malami has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to criminalise policy decisions taken while in office. The case remains bogged down at the pre-trial stage, dominated by bail applications, preliminary objections and constitutional arguments.

The matter goes beyond Malami’s personal fate as it will test prosecutorial courage, institutional independence and the ability of the justice system to hold even its former custodians accountable. How the trial court manages the case will either reinforce or undermine public confidence in the notion that no one is above the law.

Godwin Emefiele: Fragmented trial and institutional reckoning

The prosecution of former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, reflects a different problem: fragmentation. Facing multiple charges ranging from procurement fraud to alleged abuse of office and financial misconduct, Emefiele’s legal battles are spread across Abuja and Lagos divisions of the Federal High Court. Bail applications, jurisdictional objections and overlapping charges have slowed substantive progress.

Beyond the individual allegations, the Emefiele cases raise deeper institutional questions about central bank independence, regulatory oversight and the use of criminal law to address governance failures.

As courts attempt to harmonise proceedings and possibly deliver judgments in 2026, the outcome may shape how future economic managers are held to account.

Diezani Alison-Madueke: Assets forfeiture battle

The long-running legal saga involving former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke has gradually shifted focus from criminal prosecution to civil forfeiture and constitutional litigation. At the Federal High Court, Diezani is challenging final forfeiture orders placed on several high-value assets allegedly linked to her.

Her legal team has argued that the forfeitures violated her right to fair hearing and were obtained through processes that sidestepped constitutional safeguards. The case remains mired in interlocutory applications. Beyond Diezani’s personal fortunes, the litigation has broader implications for Nigeria’s asset recovery framework. It raises fundamental questions about whether aggressive forfeiture regimes can coexist with constitutional protections without weakening the legitimacy of anti-corruption efforts.

Stella Oduah: Long road to justice for ex-aviation boss

Former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah’s alleged procurement fraud case remains one of the oldest unresolved corruption trials in Nigeria’s courts. The charges stem from the controversial purchase of security vehicles during her tenure, a scandal that erupted over a decade ago.

Although the case has survived multiple preliminary challenges and jurisdictional objections, it has progressed at a glacial pace. Now repositioned for substantive trial after re-arraignment, the matter has become a symbol of systemic delay. The Oduah case exemplifies the urgent need for procedural reform to prevent politically sensitive cases from languishing indefinitely.

Darius Ishaku: Federal might vs state power

The prosecution of former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku over the alleged diversion of N27 billion continues before the Federal High Court. The case has been slowed by jurisdictional objections and procedural hurdles, but it remains firmly in the trial phase.

Prosecution witnesses are expected to continue testimony in 2026, keeping the matter in public focus. At its core, the case speaks to the evolving relationship between federal prosecutorial authority and former state executives.

Its outcome could further define the limits of post-tenure accountability and clarify the extent to which federal agencies can pursue alleged financial crimes committed at the state level.

Sambo Dasuki: A decade of trial for ex-NSA boss

Few cases illustrate Nigeria’s judicial slow grind more starkly than that of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki. Charged with criminal breach of trust and money laundering linked to the arms procurement scandal, Dasuki’s trial has spanned multiple administrations and courts. Still pending at the prosecution stage, the case continues to be punctuated by defence motions and procedural delays. Its persistence underscores unresolved tensions between national security considerations, individual rights and accountability for massive public spending. The matter was adjourned until 28 January 2026 for the cross-examination of the second prosecution witness.

Nnamdi Kanu: An unsettled agitation

Despite the conviction of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, several legal issues connected to separatist agitation remain unsettled. Lawyers associated with the matter have signalled further constitutional challenges, particularly around due process, extradition legality and the application of terrorism laws.

Any renewed appellate intervention in 2026 could reshape Nigeria’s counter-terrorism jurisprudence and clarify the delicate boundary between political dissent and national security enforcement.

Omoyele Sowore: Criminalisation of dissent

Distinct from corruption prosecutions, the trial of activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore stands out for its human rights implications. Charged under cybercrime and defamation-related provisions, Sowore has consistently framed the case as an attempt to criminalise dissent.

Proceedings remain dominated by interlocutory applications and preliminary issues, with substantive hearing yet to fully take off. Sowore’s trial under the contentious cybercrime law is a bellwether for how Nigerian courts will interpret digital speech, press freedom and state power in an increasingly connected society.

Battle for the soul of Nestoil

Beyond criminal cases, Nigeria’s courts are also grappling with high-value commercial disputes capable of reshaping economic practice. One of the most closely watched is the Nestoil litigation against several banks and Afreximbank, involving claims running into billions of dollars.

The dispute centres on contested receivership actions and loan enforcement tied to energy sector financing. Now at an advanced stage before the Federal High Court, and its outcome could redefine lender-borrower relations, influence project financing structures and shape judicial attitudes toward commercial intervention in strategic sectors.

Osun LG funds dispute

Among the most consequential constitutional disputes is the clash between the Osun State Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation over withheld local government allocations. Although an earlier judgment was struck out on procedural grounds, the substantive questions remain unresolved.

At stake is the interpretation of fiscal federalism and local government autonomy under the Constitution. Fresh legal challenges are expected in 2026, keeping the issue alive at a time when local government effectiveness is increasingly tied to security and development outcomes.

Constitutional battle for university admissions

Pending suits challenging alleged irregularities in admissions into federal universities, including UNILAG and Obafemi Awolowo University, are expected to continue into 2026. Interim court orders have already disrupted admission processes, drawing national attention.

Beyond individual grievances, the cases raise fundamental questions about transparency, meritocracy and equal access to education in a country where university admission remains fiercely competitive and socially sensitive.

Oil field ownership litigation

Another closely watched dispute involves offshore oil field ownership and allocation. With interim orders preserving the status quo, substantive hearings are expected to progress in 2026.

Given Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenue, any judicial pronouncement affecting licensing, ownership or revenue sharing could have ripple effects across federal-state relations, investor confidence and host community expectations in the Niger-Delta.

Commercial suits against regulatory agencies

High-value commercial cases against regulatory bodies such as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) over unpaid liabilities from bank liquidations are also pending. These suits test the enforceability of judgments against government-controlled entities.

Their outcomes will signal to both local and foreign investors whether Nigeria’s courts can guarantee contract sanctity and fair treatment when disputes involve the state.

Pre-election legal battles ahead of 2027

Although the general elections are still a year away, 2026 is already shaping up as a season of intense pre-election litigation. Disputes over party primaries, candidate qualifications, party leadership tussles and compliance with electoral regulations are simmering across the political landscape.

Historically, such cases shape political alignments long before ballots are cast. Judicial consistency, speed and restraint will be crucial in preventing prolonged uncertainty capable of destabilising the political environment ahead of 2027.

Conclusion: Judiciary under spotlight

Collectively, these cases place Nigeria’s judiciary at the centre of national life in 2026. Their handling will influence perceptions of accountability, constitutionalism, economic fairness and civil liberty. As delays persist and stakes rise, the courts’ ability to deliver timely, principled decisions may prove as consequential as the judgments themselves.