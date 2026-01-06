Free application for DSSC begins tomorrow; how to apply – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army, NA, has announced that application for Direct Short Service Commission, DSC, Course 29/2026 has started.

According to NA, the application opens tomorrow, Wednesday, January 7, and closes February 4.

The Nigerian Army said: “Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army, NA, as Direct Short Service Commission, DSSC, officers.

“The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel into:

“Nigerian Army Engineers.

“Nigerian Army Signals.

“Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

“Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and

“Nigerian Army Education Corps.

“Applications are free and to be made online starting from 7 January to 4 February 2026.

“For further inquiries, please call 08179269294 or 08109959294 between 0800 – 1800 hours (8am – 6pm) daily or visit http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.”

The statement was signed by Military Secretary (Army), Department of Military Secretary, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

How to apply

(1) Go online and visit NA webpage at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose DSSC option from the page

(2) You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing DSSC courses.

(3) Click on the “Apply Now” button for the DSSC as per your qualification and Corps of choice.

(4) At the prompt, you will be required to select if you are serving or have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Choose the appropriate option and proceed.

(5) If you do not have an account, click on “Sign Up” (a verification will be sent to your email) o enter your login details and log in.

(6) Fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(a) Passport photograph.

(b) Educational certificates.

(c) Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d) Certificate of state of origin.

(e) Birth certificate or age declaration.

(f) NIN/BVN.

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