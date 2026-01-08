Fire Service vows swifter emergency response in Abuja as 733 officers get promotion

Station Commander of the FFS Abuja Metropolitan Station, CSF Itopa Joseph and Vanguard Correspondent, Omeiza Ajayi decorating Mrs Naimat Omeiza Ajayi with her new rank of DSF.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Federal Fire Service FFS, has assured residents of Abuja of enhanced and even swifter response to fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

The pledge followed the promotion of 733 officers in what the command described as the highest number of beneficiaries since its inception.

Controller of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Command, Suleiman M. Anas, gave the assurance on Thursday at the command headquarters in Kubwa during the decoration of the officers who were promoted through the 2025 senior promotion examination conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board CDCFIB.

Some of those promoted included CSF Aisha Aliu; the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SF Barnabas Ayam; and, DSF Naimat Omeiza Ajayi.

Anas said the promotions had significantly boosted the morale of officers and men of the command, positioning them to give their best in the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the beneficiaries of the promotion included three Chief Superintendents of Fire promoted to Assistant Controllers, 36 Superintendents of Fire elevated to Chief Superintendents, 22 Deputy Superintendents promoted to Superintendents, 547 Assistant Superintendents of Fire I promoted to Deputy Superintendents, 46 Assistant Superintendents of Fire II promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Fire I, and 79 Inspectors of Fire promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Fire II.

According to Anas, “this is the highest number of beneficiaries of a promotion since the inception of this Command,” a development for which he expressed deep appreciation to the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode.

He stressed that timely promotion directly translates to improved service delivery, assuring residents that the command was fully prepared to intensify its operations.

“It is natural that when Officers enjoy their promotion as and when due, they are motivated to give their best to the Service,” he said, adding that “it is therefore not out of place to use this opportunity to assure residents of FCT that our Men are in high morale by virtue of this promotion and are ready to give their 101% in ensuring the safety of lives and property in FCT.”

While noting that the command’s response to emergencies had already been swift, Anas assured that “with this additional morale booster, it will be swifter.”

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the Service by observing safety measures and promptly alerting firefighters in emergencies.

“All we request from residents of FCT is to be safety conscious and never hesitate to call our emergency numbers when there is emergency,” he said, emphasizing that “the earlier the emergency call, the swifter the response.”

Guests at the event included heads of Defence, Security, Intelligence and emergency response agencies in the territory.