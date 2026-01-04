Fire razes Police Mobile Force Squadron 13 Office in Makurdi, armoury explodes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A mysterious fire in the early hours of Sunday gutted the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron 13 office in the Old Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Makurdi, Benue State, destroying key facilities, including the ammunition store and the office of the Squadron Commander.

The inferno reportedly began around 3 a.m. at the rear section of the building, close to the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), before rapidly spreading to other parts of the facility.

An eyewitness told reporters that the fire caused widespread panic among residents as repeated loud explosions from the armoury shook the neighbourhood. “The fire triggered serious fear because you could hear loud sounds of ammunition exploding. People were scared and didn’t know what was happening,” the source said.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, there are speculations that it may have been triggered by a power surge from the public electricity supply. “No one could really tell what triggered the fire, but the general impression is that it could have been caused by an electrical surge. The fire started around 3 a.m. and spread very fast,” the eyewitness added.

The situation became particularly dangerous as the flames engulfed the ammunition dump, making it impossible for residents or passersby to approach the area. “The troubling part was the armoury. You could hear repeated explosions and ignition of weapons, and it became extremely risky for anyone to move near the place,” the eyewitness said.

Personnel from the Benue State Fire Service were eventually mobilised and battled the blaze for hours before bringing it under control. By the time the fire was extinguished, large portions of the building had been destroyed, with arms and other operational materials reportedly lost.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, I am aware of the fire outbreak at the PMF Squadron 13 facility in Makurdi, but I will get back to you.”

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, and investigations are ongoing. The incident has raised serious security concerns due to the destruction of the armoury and critical operational materials.