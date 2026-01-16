Fire guts Lagos building, kills 103-year-old woman

Scene of the fire incident. Photo: NAN

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday said that a 103-year-old woman died following a fire outbreak at 8 Bola St in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the agency received distress calls at 11:43 a.m. through the 767/112 emergency lines and had activated a response from its Onipanu base.

According to him, the responders arrived at the scene at about 12:13 p.m. and found a residential bungalow with two attached shops, fully engulfed by fire.

He said that the fire reportedly started from a room before spreading to other parts of the building, adding that the exact cause was yet to be ascertained.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that LASEMA officials had conducted a risk assessment, cordoned off the area and implemented safety measures to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

He added that coordinated efforts by the LASEMA Response Team, the LASEMA Fire Unit and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully subdued the inferno.

He said that the fire affected eight room-and-parlour units, one self-contained mini flat, six shops and several properties.

The LASEMA boss said that the remains of the deceased were recovered and handed over to the family, while rescue, recovery and dampening down operations had been concluded.

He listed responders at the scene to include LASEMA teams, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and officials of Lagos Mainland Local Government. (NAN)