FG withdraws criminal defamation case against Natasha

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has formally withdrawn the criminal defamation case it filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan, last year.

This decision brought to an end what many consider a high-profile prosecution that attracted nationwide attention and stirred intense political debate.

Certified court documents obtained in Abuja, over the weekend indicate that the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), on December 12, 2025, filed a Notice of Discontinuance before the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, thereby terminating the criminal proceedings against the senator representing Kogi Central.

The suit, filed in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was sequel to petitions submitted by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had been charged with criminal defamation and cyber-bullying over comments she made during a televised interview on Politics Today, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, on Channels Television, in which she alleged that there were plans to eliminate her.

According to the Notice of Discontinuance, the prosecution was withdrawn in accordance to previsions of Sections 108(1), 108(2)(a) and 108(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, as well as under the inherent powers of the court.

The document was signed on behalf of the Attorney-General by officials of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation and duly certified by the court.

The withdrawal came after months of legal controversy. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had raised concerns over alleged threats to her life.

Although she reportedly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over the matter, she was later arraigned on criminal charges for raising the alarm.

Prominent Nigerians including Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, newly sworn in Ambassador Reno Omokri, Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, among others were listed as prosecution witnesses.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the Attorney-General’s office explaining the reasons for the discontinuance.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan who has consistently maintained her innocence is yet to comment on the the latest development.