FG orders night repairs on failed Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta road

Umahi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate commencement of palliative works on the Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta Road to address critical failures and restore traffic flow.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, gave the directive during an inspection of the federal highway linking Lagos and Ogun states.

Umahi said that although about 22 kilometres of the road were assessed, active intervention would focus on approximately 18 kilometres of the most distressed sections.

He explained that the Federal Government is already handling about 60 kilometres along the corridor, with construction being executed in phases based on urgency.

The minister attributed the failures on the road to unresolved concession issues and incorrect engineering parameters adopted during earlier construction.

According to him, repair works would commence immediately, mostly at night, and would target sections that currently hinder the free movement of vehicles.

“Low-lying failed areas will be reconstructed with concrete to ensure durability,” Umahi said.

He noted that the Ota-bound carriageway has suffered more severe damage than the Lagos-bound carriageway.

Umahi added that a second phase of the project would involve full resurfacing, replacement of bridge expansion joints, and installation of solar-powered streetlights.

He assured that the concessionaire would operate and maintain the road once the ongoing works are completed.