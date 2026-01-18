FFS contains fire outbreak at Leventis Plaza, Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Fire Service FFS has successfully contained a fire outbreak at Leventis Plaza in Abuja, preventing the incident from spreading to adjoining commercial facilities within the area and saving property worth over N900 million.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by the National Public Relations Officer and Head of Corporate Services of the FFS, DCF Paul Abraham.

He said the fire, which occurred in a tailoring workshop located on the first floor of the plaza, was suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge.

According to the Federal Fire Service, the incident was promptly brought under control following a distress call received by its Control Room, which immediately deployed firefighters from the Special Unit at the National Headquarters.

“The crew, led by SF Adoko, arrived at the scene within five minutes and commenced firefighting operations”, he said.

The statement said the swift response of the firefighters ensured the fire was contained within the affected workshop, thereby averting its spread to other parts of Leventis Plaza and to nearby structures such as Grand Square, The Palm Hotels, and Frazier’s Suites.

Firefighters were said to have carried out firefighting, salvage and overhaul operations, followed by a detailed inspection of the affected area to ensure the situation was fully brought under control.

The FFS estimated that property worth about N900 million was saved from destruction out of an estimated N1 billion value before the incident, attributing the level of success recorded to the timely intervention of its personnel.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Federal Fire Service urged the public to pay closer attention to electrical installations and safety standards to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

The Service also reminded the public of its emergency response lines, including 08032003557 and the national emergency number 112.

Vanguard News