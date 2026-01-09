FCT to spend N10.5bn on 30-km road in 6 councils

File: Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has proposed to spend about N10.5 billion on the construction of a total of 30-kilometre road networks across its six Area Councils.

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The figure is part of the over N460.7 billion capital expenditure provided for the Administration in the 2026 National Budget.

Vanguard recalls that the FCTA operates two budgets- the National Priority Budget (Projects), a key component of the national budget, and its own Statutory Budget tied to its Internally Generated Revenue IGR and other sources exclusive of the national budget.

The capital expenditure also includes the sum of N35 billion earmarked for the ongoing provison of water to satellite towns as well as N31.36 billion for the Abuja Metrolight rail- 5.7 kilometre extension.

President Bola Tinubu had on December 19, 2025 presented the 2026 budget of N58.47 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.

To fund this budget, the president projected a total revenue of N34.33 trillion and a deficit of N23.85 trillion, anchoring it on an oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day, an oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, and an exchange rate of N1,400/$.

Vanguard News