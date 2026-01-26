FCT teachers join ongoing union strike

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, has directed all primary and secondary school teachers in the territory to join the ongoing strike action initiated by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

This strike action is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

This is contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the union’s State Chairman, Abdullahi Shafas; State Secretary, Margaret Jethro; and Publicity Secretary, Ibukun Adekeye, issued to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

​According to the communiqué, the decision to down tools follows a directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), instructing all affiliate unions within the FCT to escalate the industrial action.

​While the NUT noted initial reservations regarding the organisational approach of the JUAC-led strike, the union emphasised that the intervention of the NLC necessitated a unified front.

​‘’All teachers in FCT primary and secondary schools are to stay away from classrooms starting Monday.

“Teachers within the city centre and surrounding areas are directed to converge at the National Industrial Court (NIC) on Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja by 7a.m .on Monday.

“The gathering is intended to show solidarity during the hearing of a court case instituted against JUAC,” it says.

According to the communiqué, the union reaffirmed its commitment to negotiating with authorities until all outstanding demands specifically affecting teachers are met.

​”In pursuit of justice and to demonstrate our collective resolve, we must stand together. A people united can never be defeated,” the communiqué said.

​The union urged its members to remain steadfast while promising to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Jan. 19 began an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare concerns.

The workers under JUAC have been appealing for urgent action to resolve the welfare issues affecting their morale and productivity.

The president of the union, Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, had earlier told journalists that some of the concerns raised included non-remittance of pension and National Housing Fund deductions and no payments or overheads.

Others are unlawful restriction and centralisation of salary preparation and payment, and non-payment of officers of the Abuja Environment Protection Board and Social Development Secretariat engaged to enforce laws and policies. (NAN)