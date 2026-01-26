Fayose claims Makinde’s criticism of Tinubu stems from failed reconciliation

By Idowu Bankole

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, intensified his criticism of President Bola Tinubu after failing to secure a reconciliation with the president during a recent visit to the Presidential Villa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Fayose claimed that Makinde’s comments about the Tinubu administration at the birthday event of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo reflected dissatisfaction following what he described as an unproductive engagement with the president.

According to Fayose, Makinde had attempted to mend political ties with President Tinubu but was reportedly disappointed by the outcome of the visit.

“As I earlier made public, Governor Makinde went to see the president in an effort to manage the fallout from his earlier remarks, but the outcome of that visit did not meet his expectations,” Fayose said.

The former governor further alleged that President Tinubu made it clear during the interaction that, as far as Oyo State is concerned, he would support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Fayose argued that this development may have influenced Makinde’s recent posture, which he described as increasingly oppositional toward the federal government. He suggested that Makinde’s public comments critical of President Tinubu were a reaction to the perceived breakdown in reconciliation efforts.

He also claimed that Makinde’s remarks comparing the Tinubu administration unfavourably with that of former President Muhammadu Buhari would not have occurred had the meeting produced a different outcome.

Fayose further urged the APC in Oyo State to intensify its political mobilisation, alleging that Makinde may back a candidate outside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next election cycle.

Governor Makinde has not publicly responded to Fayose’s claims as of the time of filing this report.