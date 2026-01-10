Farmers flee Benue community as armed herdsmen destroy crops

Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly attacked farmers in Adogo, Ugbaam Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, destroying crops worth millions of Naira.

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The unexpected attacks have sent shockwaves through the farming community, leaving many residents fearful and fleeing for their lives.

A prominent community leader in the area, Chief Aule Gba who confirmed the development lamented that the renewed attacks had severely disrupted farming activities in the area and its surrounding.

“Most farmers have fled and relocated for fear of being attacked and killed by the militia herdsmen,” he said.

According to Chief Gba, the armed herdsmen were seen destroying crops, including cassava, to feed their cattle.

He stressed that the situation exposed the vulnerability of the people highlighting the lack of an effective response from government and security agencies.

“The illegal migration of these suspected armed herdsmen into certain parts of the state has not been adequately addressed. This leaves communities exposed and at constant risk of attacks,” he said.

The community leader further called on the state security council to reassess current strategies and explore collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Defense for high-caliber security support. This, he said, should include air tactical components to address hideouts in deep forest areas with poor road networks and limited communication.

He emphasized that proactive measures were essential to prevent further destruction and loss of livelihoods warning that “If urgent steps are not taken, the state should expect more of such attacks.”

He stated that local farmers expressed frustration and fear, noting that repeated attacks had made it difficult to cultivate their lands. “Many have temporarily abandoned their farms, resulting in a potential food security challenge the area.”

It was also gathered that security patrols in the affected areas had been limited due to the difficult terrain, making it challenging to respond quickly to such attacks which had further emboldened the herdsmen.

Residents of Adogo and surrounding communities appealed to the state government and security agencies to implement urgent measures to restore peace and protect the lives and properties of the people.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet could not be reached for comment.

Vanguard News