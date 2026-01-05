Equity investors sustain last year end rally to gain N2.05trn

By Peter Egwuatu

The investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX sustained the 2025 year-end rally, gaining N2.05 trillion in the four trading days of the week.

Financial analysts noted that investors returned to fundamentally strong stocks across the Banking, Information Communications Technology , ICT and select Consumer Goods sectors.

Analysis of trading shows that the NGX market capitalisation, which represents total value of equity investment on the Exchange, surged to N99.938 trillion from N97.890 trillion the previous week.

Similarly, another performance indicator, NGX All Share Index, ASI rose by 1.9% to close last week at 156,492.36 points from N153,539.83 points the previous week.

Further transactions at the market show that a total turnover of 7.821 billion shares worth N134.471 billion in 150,799 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.876 billion shares valued at N63.832 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 80,229 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 5.992 billion shares valued at N67.024 billion traded in 55,598 deals; thus contributing 76.61% and 49.84% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 946.959 million shares worth N8.028 billion in 15,443 deals. Third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 258.820 million shares worth N9.381 billion in 24,133 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Cham Holding Company Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 5.317 billion shares worth N37.361 billion in 10,441 deals, contributing 67.97% and 27.78% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Seventy-three (73) equities appreciated in price during the week under review, higher than forty-four (44) equities in the previous week. Twenty-three (23) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty (30) equities in the previous week, while fifty-one (51) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-three (73) recorded in the previous week.

In their market outlook, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited stated: “The market enters 2026 with robust infrastructure, modernised regulatory frameworks, and a deepening investor base. The challenge now lies in translating plans into execution, policy into action, and market potential into sustainable economic development. The Nigerian capital market is well-positioned to support the country’s economic ambitions, provided reforms are implemented and leadership delivers the necessary impetus to unlock its full potential.”