Enugu: Isi-Uzo Stakeholders reaffirm APC, declare support for Tinubu, Gov Mbah

“We are all one now” – Edeoga

Nnamani: “We will work for massive membership”

The recent endorsement of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu by South East governors and stakeholders has continued to cascade down to the grassroots, as political stalwarts of Isi-Uzo LGA reinforced their commitment to the party.

In an uncommon show of unity and solidarity, the critical mass of the stakeholders declared full support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, come 2027.

Rising from a crucial stakeholders’ meeting and party engagement convened by the council chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, at the council headquarters, Ikem, on Tuesday, the people of Isi-Uzo said they were immovable in the stand with Governor Mbah, a disposition, which they said, saw them move en masse with him to the APC on 14th October, 2025.

They emphatically stated that Mbah, whom they described as a visionary as well as an innovative and transformative leader with unprecedented accomplishments, remained their party. They said wherever he was, there they would be.

Speaking, the council chairman said, “Isi-Uzo stakeholders and party members take pride in Governor Peter Mbah’s uncommon accomplishments and unprecedented transformation of Enugu State and have fully thrown their weight in support of his re-election and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.

“There is no going back on this. Our stakeholders are in agreement that Isi-Uzo is now fully APC and that we do not have any opposition party. We are one united people with a formidable front to support Governor Peter Mbah to continue his good work in Enugu State.

“Isi-Uzo is a major beneficiary of his development projects and we are confident that his alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will accelerate greater development and good governance in Enugu State in general and Isi-Uzo in particular.”

Obeagu further stated that Isi-Uzo stakeholders had prioritised APC e-registration and voter registration, and had put measures in place to record massive membership in the LGA.

In their remarks, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 election and an APC super stakeholder in the council, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, said there were no longer any political divisions in Isi-Uzo as they were all one now.

“We are now one big family and it is only natural that we align with a governor and president that have shown commitment to addressing the challenges facing Isi-Uzo LGA,” he stated.

Likewise, former chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a staunch supporter of Governor Mbah, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, declared the stakeholders readiness to embark on a massive membership drive for the APC in the LGA.

“We are not just mouthing our support. We are going to demonstrate it by the number of people we are going to enroll in APC register. So, we move,” he declared.

Other stakeholders at the event included former member of the House of Representatives and ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, Hon. Kingsley Ebenyi; former council chairmen, Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Chief Osita Ogene, Hon. Benjamin Edeoga, and Hon. Jacob Abonyi.

Also present were Prof. Emeka Ogbuabor, Hon. Gabriel Eze, Hon. Edith Nnamani, Hon. Uche Ugwueze and Hon. Benjamin Ebeh, among others.