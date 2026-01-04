Ekiti Poll: PDP, ADC question Deputy Governor Afuye’s WAEC certificate

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

As the June 20, 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State approaches, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have raised concerns over the authenticity and validity of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Monisade Afuye.

The certificate, included in the particulars of governorship candidates and their deputies released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shows that Afuye sat for the WAEC examination in June 1978 at Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti. It records four subjects, with credits in Literature-in-English and Economics, and passes in History and Mathematics.

The certificate has sparked reactions and counter-reactions. PDP and ADC have questioned Afuye’s suitability for public office, while the APC dismisses the claims as politically motivated.

In a statement, Chief Sanya Atofarati, South-West PDP Publicity Secretary, described the controversy as “embarrassing” for Ekiti, a state widely recognized for academic excellence. He questioned the competence of presenting a candidate with what he described as a “low-level and unconvincing school certificate” for the office of deputy governor.

“This is a source of embarrassment for all Ekiti people. A state celebrated for scholars deserves better. Imagine someone with such a record expected to represent a governor at meetings of professors and technocrats,” Atofarati said.

Similarly, ADC State Publicity Secretary, Gboyega Aribisogan, faulted the O’Level result submitted by Afuye to INEC, citing lingering doubts about its authenticity. He noted that similar concerns arose in 2022 when she was first announced as APC deputy governorship candidate.

“As far back as 2022, even members of her own party openly questioned her qualifications. Reports suggested she did not complete her education at Amoye Grammar School, and sat for the GCE elsewhere. Many professionals and alumni opposed her nomination, but the issue was swept under the carpet,” Aribisogan said.

He warned that the controversy could trigger litigation ahead of the June election, potentially affecting the ambitions of both the governor and deputy governor.

Responding, APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, dismissed the criticisms as baseless and politically motivated. He accused opposition parties of “sensationalising” Afuye’s WAEC results to undermine public confidence in the APC.

Dipe insisted that the Deputy Governor met all constitutional requirements to contest and that her credentials were properly screened and cleared by the APC national leadership. He described the controversy as an unnecessary distraction and urged opposition parties to focus on presenting their candidates to the people rather than pursuing smear campaigns.

“Deputy Governor Afuye has served the state diligently and excellently since assuming office. PDP and ADC should stop recycling allegations and focus on their campaigns,” Dipe said.