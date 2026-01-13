Ekiti 2026: Court nullifies PDP governorship Primary, orders fresh election

…PDP insists mobilisation for Oluyede ongoing, vows to appeal — Atofarati

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has nullified the governorship primary election conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2026 governorship poll and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary.

Justice Babs Kuewumi, in his ruling, upheld allegations of irregularities raised by one of the aspirants, Prince Funso Ayeni, against the conduct of the primary.

Ayeni had approached the court to challenge the exercise, alleging manipulation of the approved delegate list on the day of the election, which he argued compromised transparency, internal democracy and fairness in the process.

In its judgment, the court held that there was gross abuse of process and a clear disregard for the PDP’s electoral guidelines. It further ruled that the violations ran contrary to the party’s constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which binds all individuals and institutions.

Reacting to the ruling, the South-West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Sanya Atofarati, said the party would explore all legal options available to it, including an appeal.

Atofarati expressed confidence in the party’s legal team, noting that the judgment did not mark the end of the judicial process.

He maintained that the ruling would not derail the party’s preparations for the June 20, 2026 governorship election, stressing that the PDP’s campaign machinery was already in motion.

According to him, the party has inaugurated its campaign committee and commenced grassroots mobilisation across the 16 local government areas of the state in support of its candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede.

Atofarati described the court action as part of a broader conspiracy against the PDP and its flag bearer, insisting that the primary election was free and fair and was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It may appear like a setback, but it is not,” he said. “Ekiti people are already resolved to change the government in the state due to the underperformance of the current administration, and they see the PDP as the only tested and trusted alternative.

“After a thorough primary process, the delegates elected Dr. Wole Oluyede as the party’s candidate. Some aggrieved aspirants went to court to challenge that process. One of them withdrew her case, leaving only one petitioner.”

He added that the court ruling represented only the first stage of the judicial process, stressing that the PDP remains resolute and undistracted.

“We are not relenting. Mobilisation has commenced from unit to unit, ward to ward, and across all local governments in Ekiti State,” Atofarati said.