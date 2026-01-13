Ekiti 2026: Court nullifies PDP governorship primary election, orders fresh primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which produced Dr Wole Oluyede.

Consequently, the court has ordered a fresh governorship primary election in the state.

The court gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by a governorship aspirant, Mr Funsho Ayeni, against PDP and Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Ayeni had approached the court to challenge the validity of the governorship primary, alleging that the party failed to present the original and authentic list of statutory and ad hoc delegates used for the exercise.

He also argued that the absence of the original delegates’ list constituted a fundamental breach of the PDP guidelines and the Electoral Act, thereby rendering the primary election invalid.

Delivering judgment, Justice Babs Kuewumi held that the conduct of the primary election did not comply with the provisions of the law and the party’s constitution.

Kuewumi consequently nullified the primary election and ordered PDP, in conjunction with INEC, to conduct a fresh primary in strict compliance with the law and relevant guidelines.

The judge ordered that all eligible aspirants be allowed to participate in the fresh primary election to ensure transparency, fairness and internal democracy within the party.

Recalls that the court had earlier adjourned the case instituted against Oluyede till Dec. 8, 2025 for further hearing.

Recall reports that Oluyede had emerged winner of the governorship primary election conducted on Nov. 8, 2025 by the Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo-led electoral committee.

At the election, Oluyede scored 279 votes to defeat Funsho Ayeni and Mrs Funmi Ogun.

In the suit numbered: FHC/AD/CS/29/2025, Ayeni is challenging Oluyede’s victory in the primary election.

During the last hearing, Kola Kolade, SAN, led other lawyers to represent Ayeni, while Ola Olanipekun and Owoseni Ajayi, both SANs, represented Oluyede, with the PDP Legal Adviser in Osun, Ola Alonge, holding brief for the party.

After listening to submissions by the parties, the judge had assured that he would ensure speedy hearing of the case.