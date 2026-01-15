Edo doctor regains freedom after 2 weeks in captivity

Dr Abu Babatunde, the medical doctor abducted alongside his brother in Auchi, Edo, on Jan. 1, has regained his freedom after spending two weeks in captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babatunde, a house officer at Edo University Teaching Hospital, Iyamho, was kidnapped alongside his younger brother, Abu Tahir, a newly graduated medical doctor from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

NAN also reports that the two brothers were abducted at the gate of their residence in Igbira Camp, Auchi, shortly after returning from work.

While the abductors initially demanded an N200 million ransom for the duo, the incident, however, took a tragic turn on Jan. 6 when Tahir was said to have been killed by the kidnappers.

His body was later discovered by security operatives near a riverside.

Despite the killing, the kidnappers continued to hold Babatunde, subsequently reducing the ransom demand to N100 million and later to about N40 million, following negotiations with the family.

The news of Babatunde’s release, however, broke on Wednesday night through a viral video circulated on social media.

The video indicated that the doctor was rescued around 8 p.m. by local hunters and vigilance groups during a coordinated operation in the forest.

In the footage, the vigilantes were seen assisting the visibly weak doctor into a waiting vehicle.

A narrator in the video claimed that one of the abductors was neutralised during the rescue operation.

He said that Babatunde sustained a gunshot injury in his leg, leaving him unable to walk unaided after being carried over a long distance from a deep forest.

Confirming the development, Dr Eustace Oseghale, Chairman of the Edo branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), said the association was aware of the doctor’s release.

Oseghale said that the state executive council of the NMA was in a meeting and would issue an official statement shortly.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo, ASP Eno Ikoedem, also confirmed the release of the medical practitioner to NAN on Thursday.

Ikoedem said that Babatunde had since been reunited with his family. (NAN)