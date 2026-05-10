NMA confirms release of kidnapped doctor in Anambra

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the release of its abducted member, Dr Edwin Emegakor, in Anambra.

Dr Princeton Okam, chairman of the association’s Anambra branch, confirmed Emegakor’s freedom to journalists in Awka on Sunday.

Okam said Emegakor regained freedom after spending days in captivity following his abduction on May 7.

Emegakor is the Medical Director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital in Nkpor area of the state.

He was reportedly abducted in the evening after attending to a patient at the hospital.

The assailants were said to be unidentified men allegedly dressed in security agencies’ uniforms during the operation.

Okam expressed gratitude over the doctor’s safe return and praised God for his release.

He said police operatives played a major role in securing Emegakor’s freedom from his abductors.

Okam said: “Our colleague has been rescued safely and reunited with his family.

“He is healthy, in high spirits, and responding well after the traumatic experience.”

Okam said the doctor’s release had changed earlier plans for an industrial action by the association.

He said the strike earlier scheduled to begin on Monday would now be reviewed.

“There will be an emergency general meeting to decide on the suspension of the planned action,” he said.

Okam thanked everyone who contributed to the rescue efforts and supported the association during the crisis.

He also urged the Anambra government to strengthen security and protect lives and property across the state.

The association had earlier demanded Emegakor’s unconditional release within 48 hours.

It had threatened to withdraw medical services across the state if the doctor remained in captivity. (NAN)