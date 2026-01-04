ECOWAS raises concern over Venezuela, urges respect for sovereignty

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed concern over recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, calling on the international community to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the regional bloc said it had been closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela with concern.

While acknowledging the right of sovereign states to combat international crimes such as terrorism and drug trafficking, ECOWAS reminded the global community of its obligations under international law, particularly Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which underscores respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The bloc also aligned itself with the African Union’s statement issued on January 3, 2026, which called for restraint and inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela as a means of resolving prevailing challenges.

ECOWAS reiterated its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, stressing the principles of non-interference and respect for independence, and urged all states to refrain from actions that could undermine the country’s territorial integrity.

The statement emphasized ECOWAS’ support for the people of Venezuela as they work towards shaping the future of their country through an inclusive and peaceful process.