DSS rearrests Malami at Kuje prison after bail release

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday arrested a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, in Abuja.

Malami was reportedly picked up in front of the Kuje Correctional Centre shortly after a visit to the facility.

A video circulating on social media shows the former AGF walking towards a vehicle believed to belong to the DSS moments after leaving the prison premises. Before entering the van, Malami was seen requesting the operatives to identify themselves by presenting their official identity cards.

A security source, who confirmed the arrest to Vanguard, said there were several petitions against Malami bordering on alleged terrorism financing.

“Yes, it is true that DSS operatives arrested Abubakar Malami, SAN. There are several petitions against him bordering on alleged terrorism financing,” the source disclosed.

He added: “Terrorism and terrorism financing are serious offences globally. You will recall that when Abubakar Malami, SAN, served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, he publicly vowed that the government would not shield any individual linked to terrorism or its financing.”

The source further stated that no responsible government would ignore such weighty allegations, regardless of the status of the person involved.

“No responsible government will fold its arms or turn a blind eye to serious allegations of terrorism financing against any individual, no matter how highly placed. In this case, Malami, SAN,” he said.

Explaining the process, the source noted that inter-agency cooperation is standard in security investigations.

“In the course of investigations, we have what is called inter-agency cooperation. It is not uncommon for one security agency to hand over a suspect to another sister agency. In Nigeria, the DSS is statutorily responsible for investigating terrorism-related matters. It is best to allow them to do their job,” he declared.