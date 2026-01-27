Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, January 27, 2026

The Nigerian Naira maintained a stable stance against the United States Dollar during early trading on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Following a week of consistent performance, the local currency continues to benefit from a transparent price discovery mechanism in the official window and a relatively calm informal market.

Official Market Trends

In the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira opened the trading session with a slight gain, positioned at approximately 1,412.00 per dollar. This level follows a closing rate of 1,413.41 observed at the end of Monday’s session, indicating a marginal appreciation of 0.10 percent in the early hours of today.

The intraday movement in the NFEM has seen the dollar fluctuate within a narrow band, reaching a high of 1,419.68 before settling back toward the 1,412.50 mark. Market analysts suggest that the central bank’s recent efforts to boost liquidity and manage corporate demand are successfully curbing the extreme volatility that previously characterized the start of the week.

Parallel Market Performance

The parallel market, or “black market,” also remains stable, with the exchange rate holding steady across major commercial centers. In Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, Bureau De Change operators are quoting the dollar between 1,475 and 1,485.

While the gap between the official NFEM rate and the parallel market persists, the premium remains considerably lower than the peaks seen in late 2025. Traders note that retail demand for foreign currency—typically driven by individual travel and small-scale imports—is being adequately serviced by current supply levels, preventing any significant pressure on the informal rate today.

Summary of Closing Rates

NFEM (Official) Opening: 1,413.12

NFEM (Official) Current: 1,412.00

Parallel Market Range: 1,475 – 1,485

The continued convergence of rates is seen as a positive indicator for the Nigerian economy as it heads into the final days of January. Investors are particularly focused on the stability of the Naira as a sign of the success of ongoing monetary policy reforms, which aim to foster a more predictable environment for foreign direct investment.