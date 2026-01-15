Danjuma, Yayale Ahmed, Sanusi, others pay tribute to late education Icon, Prof. Baike

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd.), former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, and the 14th Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Lamido Sanusi II, were among prominent Nigerians who paid glowing tributes to the late Professor David Adamu Baike, the first Professor of Education from Northern Nigeria.

The tributes were delivered on Thursday in Abuja during an Evening of Tributes, Orations, Music and Performances organised in honour of the late educationist.

Speaking on behalf of himself, the Board of Trustees and management of the proposed Walter Miller University, General Danjuma described Professor Baike as a towering figure in Nigerian education and a man of deep faith.

“Professor Baike was not only a foremost educationist, he was also a devout Christian of the Anglican Communion who stood firm in his faith to the very end,” Danjuma said.

He recalled that Professor Baike passed away on December 12, 2025, at the age of 94 and was laid to rest on December 23, 2025, in Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Professor David Adamu Baike was a giant in Nigerian education who contributed tremendously to the development of education in Nigeria and across Africa. His remarkable career spanned more than six decades, beginning as a pupil teacher in Wusasa in 1952 and rising to the highest levels of academic leadership,” he added.

Former SGF, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, described the late professor as an exceptional scholar whose contributions to education were almost unmatched.

“In telling the world about Professor Baike, Nigeria can proudly say it produced a personality whose records can hardly be surpassed by any educationist anywhere in the world,” Ahmed said.

He noted that Professor Baike spent about 60 of his 94 years in active service at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he played a key role in training generations of professional teachers.

“If there is any institution that should remain eternally grateful to this man, it is Ahmadu Bello University,” he said, adding that the late scholar exemplified professionalism, discipline and dedication to national development.

In a pre-recorded message, the 14th Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II, described Professor Baike as a close friend of his late father, recalling fond personal memories and their warm relationship over the years.

The event attracted several other dignitaries, including former Senate President David Mark, Senator Jonathan Ogbeha, Professor Jerry Gana, and other academics, political leaders and admirers who celebrated the life, values and enduring legacy of the late educationist.

Speakers at the event unanimously described Professor Baike as a trailblazer whose contributions to education, mentorship and nation-building will continue to inspire future generations.