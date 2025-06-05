Atiku pays tribute to late political icon, Jibril Aminu

Prof. Jibril Aminu Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/politicians-emulate-late-aminu-kanos-style-leadership-ex-minister/

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid glowing tribute to the late Professor Jibril Aminu, describing him as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political, educational, and diplomatic spheres.

Professor Aminu, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 85, was widely respected for his distinguished career, which spanned several decades and included roles as a senator, minister, and ambassador.

In a statement issued on Friday, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the statesman, highlighting his immense contributions to national development and democratic progress.

“Professor Jibril Aminu was a man of remarkable intellect and dedication. His service to Nigeria in various capacities—Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum, and Ambassador to the United States—left an indelible mark on our nation,” Atiku said.

Aminu’s career was defined by impactful public service. He represented Adamawa Central as a Senator from 2003 to 2007 and served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States between 1999 and 2003. His earlier roles included Minister of Education (1989–1990) and Minister of Petroleum (1990–1992).

Beyond politics, he made significant contributions to academia and medicine. Notably, he served as a Visiting Professor of Medicine at Howard University College in Washington, D.C., from 1979 to 1980.

Atiku, who joined Muslim worshippers at the National Mosque in Abuja for the funeral prayers (Jana’iza), praised the late professor for his integrity and passion for public service.

“His contributions to medicine, academia, and the growth of democracy in Nigeria are legendary. His demise is a huge loss not only to the country but to humanity,” Atiku noted.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for Professor Aminu’s soul to find eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.