COAS visits IBB, Abdusalami, Gov Bago, promises enhanced security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, yesterday paid courtesy visits to former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, reaffirming the commitment of the army to operational excellence, enhanced security and collaboration with state governments and national leaders.

A statement by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Director, Army Public Relations, said: “Lieutenant General Shaibu highlighted the ongoing initiatives by the Nigerian Army to strengthen training, doctrine and operational readiness across formations.

‘’He briefed the former leaders and the state government on exercises being conducted across Army training institutions, aimed at ensuring personnel receive practical and mission-oriented training.

‘’These exercises also help evaluate the operational disposition of combat units and identify gaps that may require additional troops or the establishment of new formations.’’

Emphasising the strategic importance of Niger State’s vast landmass, Gen Shaibu was quoted as saying: “We are consolidating all available resources and leveraging technology to address security challenges effectively.

“Niger State holds a special place in our history, I have previously served here as a training and doctrine commander and many of my colleagues also share a deep connection with this state. It is, in many ways, regarded as home.”

He also highlighted operational visits to the 31st, 11th and 18th Brigades in Bida, to assess operational gaps and provide resources to curb recent insecurity in the state.

In their responses, both General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar welcomed the COAS, praising his dedication, expertise and visionary leadership and commending the Nigerian Army for maintaining high standards of professionalism and operational excellence.

Both former leaders congratulated the COAS on his assumption of duty and prayed for courage, wisdom, and sustained success in leading the Army through contemporary security challenges.

Representing Governor Bago, the Deputy Governor, Dr Yakubu Garba, welcomed the COAS to Niger State and commended the Army’s proactive support in addressing security issues.

He highlighted ongoing challenges in the state and expressed confidence that the partnership with the Nigerian Army would restore peace and stability.

“We are confident that, with the partnership of the Nigerian Army, we will overcome current challenges and protect lives and communities,” he said.