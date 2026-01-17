CAN condoles family of 90-year-old Plateau Imam

The Christian Association of Nigeria (NAN) has condoled with the family of Mallam Abubakar Abdullahi, an Imam in Plateau, who died at the age of 90.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, in a condolence message on Saturday in Abuja, described the deceased as a “shining example” of religious harmony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the late Imam gained international acclaim when he saved the lives of 262 Christians in his home and mosque during a violent attack on some communities in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

Okoh stated that the Imam’s legacy would forever be etched in history for his “rare moral bravery”, particularly during the 2018 violent massacres in Plateau.

​”By choosing to protect innocent lives at great personal risk, he stood firmly on the side of humanity when it mattered most.

“His actions transcended religious boundaries and powerfully affirmed that the sanctity of human life is sacred above anything else,” Okoh said.

​The president noted that the Imam’s bravery served as a bridge-builder in a nation often grappling with religious suspicion.

​”His actions reminded the nation that peace is possible through love and conscience.

“He represented the core values of faith, compassion and selflessness.

“While physical awards may fade, his story remains a blueprint for future generations,” he added.

​The president urged the government and the public to ensure that the Imam’s sacrifice served as a rallying point towards a peaceful Nigeria.

Okoh called and advised Nigerians to continually engage with his family and the public recognition of his heroism, aimed at inspiring unity and mutual respect across Nigeria.

​”As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his community and all who were touched by his remarkable example,” Okoh added.

NAN also recalled that the Federal Government had awarded Abdullahi the Order of Niger (OON) honours in recognition of his efforts in promoting peacedul coexistence. (NAN)