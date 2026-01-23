Buruku boat mishaps: Benue govt enforces life jackets, curfew to curb tragedies

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has announced strict enforcement of safety measures at the Buruku waterfront following recurring boat accidents that have claimed lives and destroyed property along the busy river corridor.

The move comes amid rising public concern over unsafe ferry operations being used as a temporary alternative while the Buruku bridge remains under construction.

The cargo-capable ferries were originally introduced to shorten travel time, reduce transport costs and boost trade by safely conveying people and goods across the river. However, authorities say the initiative has gradually degenerated into a dangerous operation marked by frequent mishaps and avoidable loss of lives.

The state government attributed the accidents to a mix of human negligence and technical failures, including poor maintenance of ageing boats, deliberate overloading, non-use of life jackets, and disregard for weather and safety warnings by some operators.

In response, the government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har, has rolled out comprehensive enforcement of internationally recognised water transport safety standards at the Buruku riverbank.

Addressing marine workers, traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders, Chief Har said the measures were resolutions from a high-level security meeting chaired by the Special Adviser on Security and External Liaison, Col. Alex Anshingu (retd.).

“What we are doing here is to protect lives and property. No economic activity is worth the life of any Benue citizen,” he said.

According to him, the resolutions include compulsory use of life jackets by all passengers and operators, a strict ban on overloading, and a directive that no boat should carry more than one vehicle at a time. He also announced a daily curfew on river operations beginning at 8:00pm.

“To ensure compliance, access roads on both banks of the river will be barricaded after 8:00pm. Boat operators must understand that this order is not negotiable,” Chief Har warned, noting that the two-hour extension from the federal government’s 6:00pm guideline was granted in the interest of commuters.

He disclosed, however, that full enforcement of the life jacket policy would commence on February 1 due to the current shortage of safety gear.

Chief Har also revealed that some life jackets previously donated by himself, the Buruku Local Government and other donors were vandalised by former union executives.

“I appeal to the Local Government chairman and well-meaning individuals to support us with the donation of life jackets so that commuters can travel safely,” he said, while recommending the creation of a joint enforcement task force comprising the DSS, Nigeria Police Force, NIWA and the Civilian Protection Guard.

Responding on behalf of river users, the Chairman of the Marine Union and the Tyoor Mbaapen acknowledged the need for strict enforcement, admitting that community-led safety efforts had failed due to weak compliance.

They welcomed the involvement of security agencies and expressed optimism that the measures would bring lasting improvement.

Stakeholders also commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for prioritising citizens’ safety as the government works to restore confidence in water transportation at Buruku.