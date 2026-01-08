Buratai slams N1bn defamation suit against Ali-Keffi over terrorism allegations

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd.), has dragged a fellow retired senior military officer, Maj. Gen. Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi (retd.), before the Kaduna State High Court, seeking N1 billion in damages over alleged defamatory statements bordering on terrorism.

The suit, filed on January 8, 2026, at the Kaduna Judicial Division of the High Court, centres on claims that Ali-Keffi made and circulated false, malicious and injurious statements linking Buratai to terrorism financing, Boko Haram suspects, and the alleged illegal release and concealment of terror suspects.

In the writ of summons and statement of claim filed by Buratai’s counsel, A.I. Aliyu and A.M. Hassan of Law Plus Consult, the former army chief is asking the court to declare that the statements credited to the defendant and published on several online platforms , including Sahara Reporters and other news and social media outlets , are libellous and damaging to his reputation.

According to court documents, Buratai alleged that Ali-Keffi granted interviews in 2025 in which he insinuated that the former COAS had links with terror suspects and financiers, and was involved in conspiracies to cover up terrorism-related activities during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

Buratai contended that the publications enjoyed wide circulation across Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms, giving the allegations both national and international reach.



He maintained that the allegations are entirely false, stressing that he has never been investigated, indicted or convicted for terrorism, terrorism financing or any related offence.

The plaintiff argued that the publications portrayed him as corrupt, unpatriotic and complicit in acts inimical to Nigeria’s national security, thereby gravely injuring his reputation, honour and standing both locally and internationally.

He further alleged that Ali-Keffi acted recklessly and maliciously, despite allegedly admitting in the same publications that no investigation had established Buratai’s involvement in terrorism financing.



Consequently, Buratai is asking the court to compel the defendant to immediately retract the alleged defamatory statements and publish an unreserved public apology with equal prominence in Sahara Reporters, at least two national newspapers, and on all social media platforms where the statements were circulated.

He is also claiming ₦1 billion as general damages for libel, citing the gravity of terrorism-related allegations, their wide dissemination, and the defendant’s status as a retired senior military officer.



In addition, the former army chief is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Ali-Keffi from further publishing or repeating the alleged defamatory statements, as well as an order awarding the full cost of the suit, including solicitor’s fees.

The writ of summons directs the defendant to enter an appearance within 21 days of service, failing which the court may proceed to hear the matter in his absence.

As at the time of filing this report, no date had been fixed for the commencement of hearing, and the defendant was yet to file a response to the suit.