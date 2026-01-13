Borno ADC distances self from Kashim Iman’s committees

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno has disassociated itself with the Transitional and Registration committees allegedly set up by one of its chieftains, Kashim Imam.

Alhaji Umar Bolori, the ADC Chairman in the state, made the position of the party known at a news conference in Maiduguri.

Bolori, while expressing the views of the party’s major stakeholders in the state, also described Imam’s committees as “political jobbers” who were out to infiltrate the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The chairman, however, said ADC in Borno was preparing for the 2027 elections to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said that the party has been welcoming defectors from other opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

According to him, stakeholders are making wider consultations before the inauguration of committees to steer the party in the state.

“Some purported party members led by Kashim Imam Matawalle engaged political thugs and forcefully entered the meeting venue and breached security order, thereby causing injuries to loyal party members and security personnel.

“Based on the foregoing, the State Working Committee dissociates itself from any action taken during the meeting because the leadership of the party in the state was not involved.

“Appropriately, steps will be taken to remedy the situation. Relevant security agencies, including the Police and DSS, have been informed to curtail recurrence of such illegal activity,” Bolori said.

The chairman urged party members to remain calm and be law-abiding while efforts were ongoing to address the situation.

He also called the attention of the national leadership of ADC to immediately intervene in Borno’s ADC affairs.

Vanguard News