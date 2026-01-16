Bodija explosion: Residents seek more intervention, justice two years after

The Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) has renewed calls for increased intervention and justice for victims of the Jan. 16, 2024, explosion.

The association’s president, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, appealed on Friday in Ibadan during the second-year remembrance service for victims of the explosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the explosion at the Bodija area of Ibadan destroyed properties worth millions of naira, claimed five lives, and left many other residents injured.

Bamgbose urged the Oyo State Government to release additional funds for affected residents, noting that earlier support was inadequate.

“The support received was barely enough.

“The initial budget was reduced, and some names earlier listed for support were removed because we were told there was no money,” he said.

According to him, only residents within a 500-metre radius of the epicentre were compensated, although the impact extended beyond that range.

“There are families who lost loved ones and have not received any form of compensation or support for the children and dependents left behind.

“Some residents started rebuilding their homes but have been unable to complete the work due to the lack of funds,” he added.

He appealed to residents to remain calm, stating the association was only seeking assurance that all affected persons would be adequately supported.

“Our position is simple: let people be helped and supported,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Seyi Makinde said his administration had remained committed to its responsibilities and would do more.

Makinde, represented by the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr Demola Omotosho, said the government would continue with the infrastructural repairs in Bodija, including roads and other public facilities.

“The government will keep showing empathy to the people of Bodija, particularly those who lost loved ones.

“More interventions will still come.

“The government will not shortchange anybody. Where we are now is not where it will stop,” he said.

He added that the response to the incident was ongoing, urging residents to be patient.

The Pastor-in-charge of Bodija Estate Baptist Church, Rev. Julius Okanlawon, called for justice for victims through the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the explosion.

“Some victims are undergoing psychotherapy, while others have respiratory challenges due to fumes inhaled during the explosion.

“To the government, please ensure that justice is done.

“As far as we know, the public has not been informed of any action taken against the perpetrators, and this is important for healing,” Okanlawon said.

Meanwhile, some survivors of the incident called for more support, as they recounted their ordeals and struggles two years after the incident.

A middle-aged survivor, Mr Muhammad Danasi, said life had not been the same for him since the incident, noting that he lost all his belongings and suffered serious health challenges.

“The government should look into our plight. What we received was not what we expected.

“Now that we know there is money, we are appealing to the government to come to our aid and do the needful.

“For someone like me, I am starting from scratch. You can imagine what that means,” he said.

Mrs Aduke Odia thanked God for sparing her household, noting that although she was not at home when the explosion occurred, none of her family members lost their lives.

“I am grateful for the support we received from the government and from people who stood by us during that difficult period,” she said.

Also, Deaconess Tolani Sotanmiwa said she narrowly escaped death, explaining that she had just risen from a spot moments before the ceiling of her church collapsed during the blast.

She added that her daughter was caught in the commotion that followed the explosion, but thanked God that she was preserved.

An octogenarian member of Bodija Estate Baptist Church, who lost her entire building, was said to have received about one-eighth of the amount required to rebuild the house.

NAN reports that the call for more compensation followed the recent political saga over the ₦30 billion the Oyo State Government announced it received as intervention funds from the Federal Government.

A sum of ₦4.2 billion was allegedly released to address reconstruction, compensation and support for victims, raising concerns from residents and survivors.

Vanguard News