Be unperturbed by unsettling reports of war – Fubara tasks Rivers people

Fubara

….says gov’t is stepping into 2026 with hope, faith

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the people of the state to be undisturbed with reports of crisis in the state, adding that his administration is entering into 2026 with hope and faith.

Fubara, however, expressed optimism that 2026 would usher in improved fortunes for State and its residents, assuring that his administration is entering the new year with renewed strength and confidence.

The Governor gave the assurance in his New Year message delivered shortly after the crossover service at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Port Harcourt.

The governor, who reflectted on the past two years of his administration, said the period had been challenging, even noted that his government is stepping into the new year with hope and faith.

He declared that his reliance is not on “the instruments of war,” but on prayer, stressing that those who place their trust in God would not be put to shame.

Fubara urged residents of the state to remain calm and unperturbed by unsettling reports of war, assuring them that his administration remains focused on advancing the interests of Rivers State.

Fubara acknowledged that some expectations had not been met in the course of the last two years but maintained that the state would experience progress and development in the new year.

He reiterated his commitment to governance anchored on faith, perseverance and service to the people.

The governor also expressed confidence in the future of the country’s leadership, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.