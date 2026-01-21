Bayelsa community hands over man to police over alleged sexual abuse of minor

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Residents of Obunagha Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have handed over a 40-year-old man to security operatives over allegations of sexual abuse involving his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, said to be a bricklayer in the community, was apprehended by residents following the allegation and later transferred to the State Rapid Response Unit at Dor Akpor for further investigation.

The minor was reportedly taken to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, where she is receiving medical attention.

A family member, whose name was withheld, described the incident as distressing and said the family was considering pursuing legal action.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody but said full details were still being compiled.

“The suspect is with the State Rapid Response Unit at Dor Akpor. Further details will be made available once the case is formally transferred to the command,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Founder of the DO Foundation, Dr. Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, described the development as troubling, particularly for organisations working to combat gender-based violence.

She disclosed that similar cases had been recorded in recent months, calling for urgent and coordinated action by relevant stakeholders.

“As civil society organisations, we are once again reminded of the urgent need to strengthen awareness, prevention and child-protection mechanisms,” she said.

According to her, several cases of sexual abuse involving minors have been reported in Bayelsa between late 2025 and early 2026, underscoring the need for sustained sensitisation and enforcement efforts.

She urged the Bayelsa State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the allegations and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

She also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, security forces and civil society groups to curb sexual abuse and protect vulnerable children in the state.