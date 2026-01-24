Bandits kill two Benue Community Guards as residents flee community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two personnel of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards have been killed following an attack by suspected armed bandits in the Ugbema axis of the Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

The assailants, believed to have stormed the community from the neighbouring Shitile axis of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, also abducted some residents during the raid. The victims were, however, later released.

A community source said the attackers, allegedly led by a known local militia leader, had for months unleashed repeated attacks on the area, dispossessing residents of their belongings and creating fear among locals.

“The attacks became too frequent and unbearable, so the people cried out to security agencies. Because of the persistent raids, the police visited the community and shared phone numbers for residents to call in case of another attack,” he said.

According to him, the bandits appeared to have become aware of the arrangement with the police and returned in large numbers days later.

“They came shooting and shouting, daring the people to call the police. In the process, they killed two Community Volunteer Guards and took some residents away, though they were later released. Several people were beaten, and others sustained injuries,” he added.

Corroborating the account, the wife of one of the slain guards, who asked not to be named, said her husband and his colleague were captured during the attack.

“They tied the hands of one of the officers behind, and after torturing him, they killed him and also killed my husband. After killing them, they returned back to Shitile,” she said.

It was further gathered that following the latest attack, many residents have begun fleeing the community to nearby villages for fear of further violence.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Benue State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached as of press time.